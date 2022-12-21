Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $33,000 in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Hexcel by 487.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Hexcel during the first quarter worth $59,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Hexcel by 38.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the second quarter valued at $98,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hexcel in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $56.86 on Wednesday. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $65.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Hexcel had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

In other news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $77,481.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,802.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

