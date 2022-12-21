Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $55,000 in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 127,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,000 after acquiring an additional 12,976 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 61,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,082.3% during the first quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 31,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 29,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,035,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BLV opened at $74.60 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $104.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.34.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

