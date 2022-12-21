Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,088 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 11,092.9% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $540,361,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337,183 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of HP by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,115,148,000 after purchasing an additional 980,653 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in HP by 1,041.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 768,463 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,468,000 after buying an additional 850,104 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in HP by 197.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,097,094 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $39,825,000 after buying an additional 728,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HP by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,201,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,673,596,000 after buying an additional 573,468 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,333 shares of company stock worth $6,344,138 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

