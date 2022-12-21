Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,065 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in GSK by 32.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,274 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in GSK by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,844,000 after buying an additional 2,316,204 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in GSK in the second quarter valued at about $94,194,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GSK by 90.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400,013 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,070,000 after buying an additional 1,611,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 265.7% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,948,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,796,000 after buying an additional 1,415,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

GSK stock opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.97. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.91.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.3695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

GSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.26) to GBX 1,500 ($18.22) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.87) to GBX 1,450 ($17.61) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on GSK from GBX 1,900 ($23.08) to GBX 1,600 ($19.44) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded GSK to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,583.57.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

