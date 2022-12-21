Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% in the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 812.3% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Citigroup by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $43.81 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The company has a market capitalization of $84.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.99 and a 200-day moving average of $47.64.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.21.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

