Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,402 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LUMN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,871,000 after buying an additional 2,726,090 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,635,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,996 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,521,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,024,000 after purchasing an additional 417,651 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,199 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 14,255,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,531,000 after purchasing an additional 322,419 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.71.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 13.58%. On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,414 shares in the company, valued at $807,570.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director T Michael Glenn bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,570.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,754.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 37,500 shares of company stock worth $224,600. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LUMN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

