Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 525.0% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 78,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 22,934 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 197,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $32.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.52. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $43.05.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.