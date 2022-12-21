Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in Sysco by 4.0% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,496,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,209,000 after acquiring an additional 134,402 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 55,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 11,209 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Sysco by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 633.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 397.6% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $78.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.35. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 69.50%.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

