Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 435 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 117.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $77.59 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $81.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.39. The stock has a market cap of $89.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

