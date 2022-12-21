Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases 344 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,934 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.8% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after acquiring an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 334,566 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $103,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $241.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $344.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

