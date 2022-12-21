Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases New Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 18,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Xylem by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 411,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,168,000 after acquiring an additional 26,320 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XYL opened at $108.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $121.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.50.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

XYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.90.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

