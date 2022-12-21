Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases New Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 275.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 680.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $563.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $533.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $509.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $230.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $363.15 and a twelve month high of $817.30.

ASML Dividend Announcement

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 70.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $1.1393 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. UBS Group raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ASML from €650.00 ($691.49) to €700.00 ($744.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price target on ASML from €520.00 ($553.19) to €680.00 ($723.40) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $696.46.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

