Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases Shares of 451 Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 451 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMS. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Maximus during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 631 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Maximus in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Maximus by 14.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maximus Price Performance

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $71.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.30 and a 200-day moving average of $62.66. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $81.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 17.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Insider Activity

In other Maximus news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 24,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $1,437,664.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,998,939.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Maximus news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 24,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $1,437,664.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,998,939.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy acquired 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $400,584.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 109,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,622,287.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,654 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,657. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Maximus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

