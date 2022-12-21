Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases Shares of 745 FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth approximately $427,256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,839,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,010,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,236 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 22.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,864,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,337 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the second quarter worth about $104,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

FE stock opened at $41.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.23%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.56.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

