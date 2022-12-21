Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes $27,000 Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 295,300.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 98.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.15. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $26.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $905.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.80 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.25%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

