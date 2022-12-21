Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes $27,000 Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 143.9% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $355.26 on Wednesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $287.82 and a 1-year high of $559.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $351.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.60.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

