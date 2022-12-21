Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes $28,000 Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Corteva in the second quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 68.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.93.

Corteva Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $58.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.