Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes $32,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $234.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.50.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.6 %

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike stock opened at $109.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.03 and a twelve month high of $242.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.23.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

