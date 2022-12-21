Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $55.81 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $83.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.