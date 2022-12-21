Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Holdings Lifted by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Humana by 46,704.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Humana in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 42.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,895,015.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,570 shares of company stock valued at $20,412,977 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Humana Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on HUM. Cowen boosted their target price on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.53.

NYSE HUM opened at $501.72 on Wednesday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $531.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.38.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.