Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Now Covered by DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.06.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.12. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.71.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

In other news, Director Gary Torgow bought 16,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,424,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,866.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,424,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,804 shares of company stock worth $1,346,779. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,706,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,210,376,000 after buying an additional 1,780,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,041,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,845,745,000 after buying an additional 2,554,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,435,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,018,994,000 after buying an additional 2,266,557 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,288,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,509 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

