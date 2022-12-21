iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $70.36

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$70.36 and traded as high as C$78.88. iA Financial shares last traded at C$78.09, with a volume of 274,767 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares dropped their target price on iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark dropped their target price on iA Financial from C$89.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC increased their price target on iA Financial from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get iA Financial alerts:

iA Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$74.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.91, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of C$8.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

iA Financial ( TSE:IAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.26 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.85 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 9.1199997 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total transaction of C$30,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,388,000. In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total value of C$30,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,388,000. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.15, for a total value of C$73,153.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,094,371.90. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $466,702.

About iA Financial

(Get Rating)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.