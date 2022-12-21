IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Upgraded to Hold by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IAG. StockNews.com raised shares of IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America raised shares of IAMGOLD from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2.10 to $1.65 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC raised shares of IAMGOLD from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.10 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.63.

NYSE IAG opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.53. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 21.69% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. Research analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in IAMGOLD by 1.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,628,360 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $76,681,000 after acquiring an additional 642,171 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in IAMGOLD by 0.3% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 40,099,242 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,560,000 after acquiring an additional 138,370 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in IAMGOLD by 7.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,687,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in IAMGOLD by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,240,870 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after acquiring an additional 460,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP grew its position in IAMGOLD by 19.8% during the first quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 12,255,094 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,800 shares during the last quarter. 50.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

