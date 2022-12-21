IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $405.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $392.83 and a 200 day moving average of $372.02. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $664.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 118.38% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $841.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.13.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total transaction of $5,060,342.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,428. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,516 shares of company stock worth $12,541,681 in the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

