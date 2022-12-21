IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
IEC Electronics Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE IEC opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. IEC Electronics has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $17.98.
About IEC Electronics
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IEC Electronics (IEC)
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
Receive News & Ratings for IEC Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IEC Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.