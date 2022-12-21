IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 2,097 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.6% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 68,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.0% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HRL. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Argus decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

NYSE HRL opened at $45.24 on Wednesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $44.21 and a 12 month high of $55.11. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.83%.

In related news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,200,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hormel Foods news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

