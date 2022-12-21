IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 3,661 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 10.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth $241,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 250.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 39.1% during the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,162,000 after buying an additional 71,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 96.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 87,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $3,157,243.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,592,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,937,642.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 87,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $3,157,243.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,592,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,937,642.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 1,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $60,048.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,634,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,841,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BSY stock opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.96. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $50.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 62.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The business had revenue of $268.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 20.34%.

BSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

