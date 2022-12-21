IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 5,380 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,509 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. United Bank bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,882 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Coinbase Global by 346.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 683 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. 49.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Compass Point cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.70.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Coinbase Global stock opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $281.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.88. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.14.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.76 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.29 per share, with a total value of $387,887.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,061.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.29 per share, with a total value of $387,887.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,061.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 92,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $4,168,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,233,206.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 81,430 shares of company stock valued at $4,555,799 and have sold 259,316 shares valued at $11,698,515. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

