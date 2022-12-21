IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 3,363.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 1,556.9% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 54.7% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 6.09. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $12.58 and a one year high of $32.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.56.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 107.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.94 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLUG shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.09.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

