IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 15,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CG. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.53.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $28.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.29. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.64.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 36.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.20%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

