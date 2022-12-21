IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 110 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 26.3% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 137.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth $945,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.5% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total transaction of $672,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,253.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARW shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

NYSE ARW opened at $103.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.35. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by $0.09. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

