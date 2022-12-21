IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 1,435 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Invesco were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 3.2% in the second quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 55,758,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $899,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,980,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $875,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,862 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Invesco by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,935,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $206,060,000 after acquiring an additional 58,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,501,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,486,000 after acquiring an additional 38,919 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Invesco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Invesco in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.54.

Invesco Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE IVZ opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.93. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $25.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Invesco Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

