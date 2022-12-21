IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 2,076 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1,608.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 32.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 9.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 44.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EQH opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.43. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.76.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.19%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $901,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,080,975.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

