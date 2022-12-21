IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 2,563 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BURL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 17.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,408,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,339,000 after purchasing an additional 498,591 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,712,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,146,000 after purchasing an additional 491,363 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,600,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,555,000 after purchasing an additional 374,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,873.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 331,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,129,000 after acquiring an additional 314,491 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total transaction of $570,652.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,168.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Burlington Stores Stock Up 0.7 %

BURL has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $157.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.89.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $188.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.16. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.19 and a beta of 1.07. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.47 and a 12-month high of $295.30.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.