IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 487 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,411 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 85 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 29.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 28.8% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot stock opened at $290.20 on Wednesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $690.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $283.29 and its 200-day moving average is $304.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.93 and a beta of 1.57.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on HubSpot from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on HubSpot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.82.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total value of $2,578,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 639,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,096,456.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

