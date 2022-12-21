IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 487 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,411 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 85 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 29.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 28.8% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
HubSpot Price Performance
HubSpot stock opened at $290.20 on Wednesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $690.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $283.29 and its 200-day moving average is $304.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.93 and a beta of 1.57.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total value of $2,578,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 639,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,096,456.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
HubSpot Company Profile
HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HubSpot (HUBS)
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.