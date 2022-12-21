IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 754 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,632 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,086 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $243,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,545 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Splunk by 984.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 818,324 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,389,000 after purchasing an additional 742,850 shares in the last quarter. XN LP acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at $101,262,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after purchasing an additional 628,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Splunk by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,924,085 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $435,585,000 after purchasing an additional 566,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $84.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.65 and its 200-day moving average is $90.31. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $150.79.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $929.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPLK. Barclays lifted their target price on Splunk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Splunk from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Splunk from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Splunk to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $88,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,835,847.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

