IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys Shares of 1,231 Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of TPL opened at $2,524.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 1.97. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $946.29 and a 52 week high of $2,739.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,437.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1,973.22.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $16.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.38 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $191.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.67 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 59.96 EPS for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.80%.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

