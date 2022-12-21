IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.23 and a fifty-two week high of $106.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.41 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $315.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.37 million. Equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

CDAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,444,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $725,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,827,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,070 shares of company stock worth $2,577,010. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.