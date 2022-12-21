IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,012,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,199,000 after buying an additional 354,914 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,449,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,251,000 after buying an additional 168,900 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,071,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,479,000 after buying an additional 296,422 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,031,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,551,000 after buying an additional 58,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 883,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $566,341.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,079.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $153,169.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,170.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $566,341.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,079.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,531 shares of company stock valued at $14,698,796. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on NBIX shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.24.

NBIX opened at $119.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.76. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $129.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.06 and a beta of 0.53.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.15). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $387.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.05 million. Equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

