IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 41.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Price Performance

NASDAQ REG opened at $61.67 on Wednesday. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.15.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.11%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Regency Centers to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.