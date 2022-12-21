IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Bill.com by 178.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 91.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL stock opened at $107.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 1.96. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.87 and a 52 week high of $262.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. The company had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.26 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BILL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $183.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.10.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $1,116,261.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,652.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $1,116,261.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,652.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $43,202.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,331.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,974 shares of company stock valued at $9,537,218 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

