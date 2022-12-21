IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Abiomed by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,911,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,626,831,000 after purchasing an additional 68,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Abiomed by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,086,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $516,496,000 after purchasing an additional 70,134 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Abiomed by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,446,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $358,029,000 after purchasing an additional 32,323 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Abiomed by 7.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 978,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $242,104,000 after purchasing an additional 64,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abiomed in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,619,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $380.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $343.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.85. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.85 and a 1-year high of $381.99. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 65.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $265.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abiomed news, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total value of $747,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,592.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total transaction of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,718.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total value of $747,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,592.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,594. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

