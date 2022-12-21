IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 12.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,263,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,627,407,000 after buying an additional 3,811,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,403,000 after purchasing an additional 218,754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,274,000 after purchasing an additional 450,484 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,169,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,587,000 after purchasing an additional 39,411 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 35.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,057,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

International Paper Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.01. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.73.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.14%. Analysts forecast that International Paper will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

