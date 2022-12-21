IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 110,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,258,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

SEDG stock opened at $309.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.41. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.72. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.15 and a 12 month high of $375.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several research firms have recently commented on SEDG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.68.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.46, for a total value of $726,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 157,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,674,254.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,625 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.