IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,470 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NIO. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.27 price objective (down previously from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.65.

NYSE NIO opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average is $16.63. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

