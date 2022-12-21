IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter worth about $583,864,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Entegris during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,638,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Entegris by 16.5% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,090,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,061,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,666 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Entegris by 105.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,022,000 after purchasing an additional 672,009 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Entegris by 114.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 887,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,440,000 after buying an additional 473,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ENTG. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Entegris Stock Performance

ENTG opened at $64.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.30 and a 200 day moving average of $88.70. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $142.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.13). Entegris had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $993.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.80%.

About Entegris

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

