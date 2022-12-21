IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $63.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $88.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.28.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ELS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

