IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 23.0% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 8,829,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,804 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,390,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,053,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,498 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 49.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,044,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,765 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the first quarter valued at $62,641,000. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 43.0% in the first quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 4,262,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,042 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock Stock Down 0.1 %

WRK opened at $34.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.53. WestRock has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $54.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14.

WestRock Increases Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.02). WestRock had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. WestRock’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Insider Transactions at WestRock

In related news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,954,844.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on WestRock from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on WestRock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. TheStreet cut WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.