IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,009 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in Zendesk during the third quarter worth approximately $25,121,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Zendesk during the second quarter worth approximately $390,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Zendesk by 5.2% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 52,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Zendesk by 162.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Zendesk by 6.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 705,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,277,000 after buying an additional 44,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $534,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,147.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

ZEN stock opened at $77.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 0.89. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.16 and a 52-week high of $130.83.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $416.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.19 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.40.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

