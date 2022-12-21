IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.0% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day moving average of $32.84. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $58.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

(Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.